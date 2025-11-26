11/26/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

– Kyle Fletcher defeated Kazuchika Okada with a Roll Up in the opening match of the Continental Classic Gold League. Kyle gained 3 points.

– With things being complicated between Kenny Omega & Young Bucks, Kenny stated who is he to say, that the Bucks don’t deserve a second chance? The Young Bucks came out of Kenny Omega’s locker room.

– “This TNT title is for my family, Conglomeration, Sussex County, This is for you dog…we did it baby (Mark Briscoe comments after winning the TNT Championship.

– Babes of Wrath defeated Sisters of Sin with Babe with the Power to advance to the finals of the Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

– New AEW World Champion Samoa Joe came out to celebrate until he was interrupted by an angry duo of Hangman Adam Page & Swerve Strickland.

Samoa Joe instructed Shibata to go get the Opps Dojo. Told the crowd to shut up, that it was the Opps house. Joe stated that everything went according to plan. Introduced Hook, Hook couldn’t even get a word out(the crowd was heated) The Duo of Page & Swerve came out & took out all the Opps Dojo. Samoa Joe just watched from the stage while two of his Dojo guys choked out by chains.

– Jon Moxley Defeated Mascara Dorada with a Submission to gain 3 points in a Continental Classic Blue League Match.

– Timeless Toni Storm came out to confront Marina Shafir to deliver a message of what stipulation will be for their semi-final women’s world tag team championship tournament match. Pretty much Toni stated this is an early Christmas Gift since she didn’t get her a gift yet. Toni stated this will be a Hardcore Holiday Death Match Next Week.

– Kris Statlander states theres disbelief among people when they realize shes the only one to not only hold Women’s World Championship and TBS Championship. Also to defeat both Toni Storm & Mercedes Mone. She begging those to believe it. So why should she stop now. The way she sees it, we have three options… Turn and face the past? Stay put in the Present or we can head off into the future. She knows where she’s going, so who’s coming with her.

– Kevin Knight defeated Darby Allin in a Gold League Continental Classic Match to earn three points.

– Eddie Kingston doesn’t want to talk about Hook at all. However, he tells Samoa Joe he knows hes not in line for a title shot, though if he takes out Katsuyori Shibata. He could be in line, so Eddie challenges Shibata at Collision.

– Claudio Castagnoli defeated Orange Cassidy with Swiss Death (Uppercut) in a Blue League Continental Classic Match to earn 3 points.

Afterward, Renee Paquette tried to get some words however a fight brokeout among the Blue & Gold Participants and Okada just watched from the stage.