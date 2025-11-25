WWE News and Notes

– In Uncrowned’s The D’Amore Drop, Scott D’Amore explained why John Cena shouldn’t lose the workhorse title until his final match in December, and The Leader of The Cenation deserves a send-off like Sting did in AEW and not like the one Goldberg got in July. I’ll add that I think he should retain the title in next week’s Survivor Series rematch vs. Dirty Dom in San Diego. He shouldn’t lose the title at all before he retires in three weeks. I don’t think retiring with the belt hurts the belt at all. In fact, I think it elevates it. There is something powerful about Cena, one of the greatest WWE stars of all time, holding that championship on the way out.

– With last night’s match stopped, Bryan Alvarez says “Solo Sikoa was scheduled to beat Penta, so nothing changed in the tournament.”

– Carmelo Hayes following his elimination from The Last Time Is Now tournament:

Head held high regardless of outcome. Gave it everything this tournament. Ready for whatever’s next. #MyTimeIsNow — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) November 25, 2025

– AAA is set to begin airing on Fox in Mexico in 2026 as well as across Central and South America, excluding Brazil. Under the deal, Fox will broadcast AAA events including Triplemania.

– 40 years ago tonight, a shocking and controversial finish went down at Madison Square Garden as the Spider Lady defeated Wendi Richter to win the WWF Women’s Title: