Video: CJ Perry on her relationship with Rusev

Former WWE star Lana (CJ Perry), opened up about her relationship with husband Rusev, emphasizing the growth and maturity that comes with long-term love. Reflecting on the difference between romanticized love and reality, she said, “I feel like a lot of times in America and the world we watch The Notebook and we think like that’s going to be our love story and we don’t see the back end of it all, it just finishes.” She stressed that sustaining a decades-long relationship requires flexibility and respect for each other’s individuality: “If you want long-term relationships for decades you’re going to have to give each other room to fall, evolve, grow, and if you love a person for them and not just an idea of a person you have to give each other space.”

After renewing their vows earlier this year, Perry said their bond is stronger than ever: “So we’re definitely better than ever. We laugh, we’re best friends… We were always best friends first, that’s why we came back together too, because when you allow your anger and your emotions to settle down you start to miss your best friend and I think that was a really big part of it.” She highlighted the importance of partnership and personal growth within a relationship, explaining, “We’re each others’ partners and we just needed to give each other space to figure our lives out.”

Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring