Triple H comments on the AAA/Fox Mexico deal, Bret Hart puts over Rey Mysterio

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
300

– As previously noted, AAA is set to begin airing on Fox in Mexico in 2026 as well as across Central and South America, excluding Brazil. Under the deal, Fox will broadcast AAA events including Triplemania.

Triple H comments:

Bret Hart says Rey Mysterio may be the greatest wrestler ever.

“Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers, maybe the greatest wrestler of all time. Nobody can lace Rey Mysterio’s shoes up.”

(source: Johnny I Pro Show)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here