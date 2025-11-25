Triple H comments on the AAA/Fox Mexico deal, Bret Hart puts over Rey Mysterio

– As previously noted, AAA is set to begin airing on Fox in Mexico in 2026 as well as across Central and South America, excluding Brazil. Under the deal, Fox will broadcast AAA events including Triplemania.

Triple H comments:

The @WWE & @luchalibreaaa partnership continues to showcase the best of lucha libre and honor the history and legacy of this incredible culture.

And starting in 2026, our stars, our fans, and our industry get the incredible opportunity to partner with @somos_FOX across Mexico,… https://t.co/QISUFx7Biu

— Triple H (@TripleH) November 25, 2025