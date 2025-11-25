Swerve Strickland on Je’Von Evans: “He’s going to be scary at 30”

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Swerve Strickland commented on the potential of NXT’s Je’Von Evans…

“I’m always in favor of the next guys—always. I want to like some—like, because we do this comparison game: so-and-so’s better than so-and-so, so-and-so’s better than—like, he’s supposed to be. That’s how evolution works. You know? It’s not an insult to say Je’Von Evans is better than Swerve. I’m like, ‘yes, he is.’ At 21 years old, he is better than I was at 30. [You actually believe that?] Yes. Wow. I have more intangibles because I’ve learned those things on the indies. He’s in the system now at 21. He’s supposed to be better.

He was watching me. He’s told me to my face. He’s watched me and Lio Rush and guys like that, and he took it to the next level, which is what we did. Ricochet watched the same guys. He watched Rey Mysterio and took it to the next level, because that’s what evolution is supposed to be. Of course he’s better than me. He’s going to be scary at 30. It’s going to be terrifying. He’s going to be scary in the next three years. He already is.”