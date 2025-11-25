Spoilers: WWE NXT Gold Rush Week 2

WWE taped two episodes of NXT on Tuesday night.

Along with the live episode of NXT Gold Rush Week 1 on The CW Network from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, this week’s show was also taped on Tuesday evening.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the NXT Gold Rush Week 2 taping held before and after the live show on Wednesday night:

Before Live Broadcast:

* Jackson Drake defeated Sean Legacy to retain the WWE EVOLVE title.

* Kendal Grey defeated Lainey Reid to retain the WWE EVOLVE Women’s title.

* Myles Borne defeated Trick Williams to qualify for the Iron Survivor Match.

After Live Broadcast:

* Lei Yin Lee won the TNA Knockouts Title at NXT Gold Rush, pinning Kelani Jordan in a Three Way also involving Jordynne Grace. TNA President Carlos Silva presented Lee the title. Tommy Dreamer was also ringside.

* Fallon Henley defeated Zaria in Sudden Death Overtime to become the new WWE Speed Women’s Champion. They initially fought to the five limit time limit but Ava stated they were in NYC so they were going to go to Sudden Death to crown the new champion and end the vacancy.

* Trick Williams came out to the ring and called out Myles Borne. Borne hit the ring and Williams backed off. DarkState attempted to attack Borne but Je’Von Evans, Leon Slater, and Joe Hendry hit the ring to save the day. There was a brawl to close the show with the babyfaces clearing the ring.

* None of the announced John Cena content mentioned during the live show took place in front of the crowd, nor was anything shown on the screens.