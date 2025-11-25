Solo Sikoa and Gunther advance to semi finals of The Last Time Is Now tournament

The first two quarter finals of The Last Time Is Now tournament took place on Raw last night.

Solo Sikoa advanced to the semi final after his match against Penta was called off due to a shoulder injury which Penta suffered early in the match. With the masked star unable to continue, Sikoa was given the automatic victory, advancing to the semi final.

Then, former WWE World Heavyweight champion Gunther took out Carmelo Hayes in the other quarter final, earning a spot in the semi final against Solo Sikoa.

The tournament continues this Friday on Smackdown with the other two quarter finals featuring Jey Uso vs Rusev and LA Knight vs The Miz. The Miz replaced Sheamus who has been injured and was not medically cleared to compete.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996