Raw match stopped due to injury

As seen during the November 24th edition of WWE RAW, Solo Sikoa faced Penta in a “The Last Time is Now” tournament match. Just a few moments into the match, Penta appeared to injure his shoulder during a hurricanrana spot off the ringside barricade. After being checked out by WWE’s medical staff, the match was stopped and Solo was declared the winner.

Solo will now face Gunther in a tournament semi-final match.

