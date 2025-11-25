Hardy Party in El Paso, Texas, MLW’s Dallas Event Rescheduled

Hardy Party in El Paso, Texas Is Thursday Night, December 4 At La No. Uno Taqueria – And The Restaurant Will Feature Exclusive “Hardy Flautas” For Sale Starting on November 28

Intimate Q&A With Jeff & Matt Hardy, Followed By Photos With The Reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions

TNA Wrestling is teaming with La No. Uno Taqueria in El Paso for a special Q&A and photo-opportunity session with the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys, on Thursday, December 4.

The Q&A session with Jeff & Matt Hardy at the El Paso restaurant will be followed by a photo-opportunity session for fans with The Hardys.

The El Paso Hardy Party starts at 7 p.m.

La No. Uno Taqueria will offer “Hardy Flautas” for sale for 10 days starting on Friday, November 28.

The Hardy Party will kick off with a Q&A session with The Hardys, where fans can talk with the legendary tag-team about all things TNA Wrestling. The event will end with a photo-opportunity session for select fans with the iconic duo.

The Hardy Party will be hosted by Carlos Alvarez, the Univision 26 El Paso News Anchor – himself a diehard pro wrestling fan.

Tickets for the El Paso Hardy Party are now on-sale at: tnamerch.com.

TNA Wrestling presents three consecutive nights of pro wrestling at the El Paso County Coliseum: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 5-7.

All the TNA stars will be in El Paso, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, Mike Santana, Moose, AJ Francis, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz and all members of the Elegance Brand.

For tickets to TNA Wrestling in El Paso (December 5-7), go to tnawrestling.com OR

https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830

—–

ATLANTA — Major League Wrestling is roaring back to Atlanta as the league returns to Center Stage on Saturday, March 14, presented by Don Gato Tequila. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 5 at 10 a.m. at MLWATL.com and Ticketmaster, with seats starting at just $15.

After nearly a year away, MLW’s return to Atlanta marks the beginning of a major new chapter for the league. With Major League Wrestling recently establishing its new headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina, the Southeast is quickly becoming the home base for some of the most exciting events on the MLW calendar. Expect more dates across the region to be announced in the months ahead.

In addition, Major League Wrestling’s event originally scheduled for January 10 in the Dallas–Ft. Worth metroplex will be rescheduled for later this year. All tickets purchased through Eventbrite have been fully refunded as of today.

“We’re fired up to get back to Atlanta,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Center Stage has an energy and history unlike anywhere else, and as we plant our roots in the South, returning here feels right. We can’t wait to bring fans a massive night in March and even more events across the region throughout the year.”

MLW’s return to Atlanta will feature your favorite fighters, rivalries, and the trademark big-fight feel that has made Major League Wrestling one of the fastest-rising sports organizations in the sport.