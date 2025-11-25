GoFundMe launched for Nancy Benoit’s sister

Sandra Toffoloni, the sister of the late Nancy Benoit has had a difficult time since the murder of her elder sibling, battering depression, anxiety, PTSD and alcoholism. And now following a seizure which caused a severe fall, resulting in two broken ribs, a fractured back, and compression skull fracture a GoFundMe has been launched in an attempt to raise $4,500 to help with bills. As of writing only $888 has been donated, but the campaign is still very new.

Nancy Benoit, best known to wrestling fans as Woman, spent 13 successful years in the business. Yet, due to the nature of her death at the hands of Chris Benoit, in many ways, she has been overlooked in pro wrestling history, with the very mention of her name bringing up a terrible memory most want to forget. Still, Sandra wasn’t prepared to see her sister overlooked, and after pushing constantly, would end up seeing Nancy honoured by Pro Wrestling Illustrated via their Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Award.