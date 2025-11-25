Complex gets rare look at the memorabilia inside the new WWE Headquarters

While we’ve seen a ton of footage of the old WWE Headquarters, including wrestlers brawling through several floors, the new WWE HQ in downtown Stamford has been kept largely under wraps to the public eye.

But Complex got a so far rare look inside the building in an 18-minute video with Triple H, where the Chief Content Officer tours the tons of memorabilia which are used to decorate the new HQ.

The video is part of On Display, a show by Complex about collections and is hosted by Joe La Puma.

“For its first time ever captured in detail on video, the episode features a tour of the massive WWE HQ which features a 30 foot-plus mural of Andre The Giant, a regulation wrestling ring inside the office space, bronze statues of many wrestling legends and countless other fascinating details,” says the description of the video.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online