Castagnoli accepts Gran Guerrero’s open challenge (video), Strickland on losing to Danielson at All In

Steve Gerweck
Claudio Castagnoli has accepted Gran Guerrero’s open challenge for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. This match will be at Arena Mexico:

– Swerve Strickland (via Chris Van Vliet) on losing to Bryan Danielson at All In:

“This was for Bryan. He worked so much and inspired a whole generation. He deserved that kind of moment. I’ll have my time. Bryan’s probably never going to have this time again.”

