Castagnoli accepts Gran Guerrero’s open challenge (video), Strickland on losing to Danielson at All In

– Claudio Castagnoli has accepted Gran Guerrero’s open challenge for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. This match will be at Arena Mexico:

¡Claudio Castagnoli ha respondido al reto abierto del Gran Guerrero por el Campeonato Mundial Completo del CMLL! Claudio Castagnoli has answered Gran Guerrero’s open challenge for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship! pic.twitter.com/9keEdPm7Le — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) November 25, 2025

– Swerve Strickland (via Chris Van Vliet) on losing to Bryan Danielson at All In:

“This was for Bryan. He worked so much and inspired a whole generation. He deserved that kind of moment. I’ll have my time. Bryan’s probably never going to have this time again.”