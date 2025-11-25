Eric Bischoff Says He Is Critical Of #AEW Because He Wants It To “Succeed.”

Bischoff claims his constant criticism on AEW stems from wanting for the company to flourish, and it’s not said out of malice.

“I’m critical, I want it (AEW) to succeed, I know people have a hard time believing that.” Bischoff told the Action Network during an interview.

He continued, “I’ve been critical because I wanted it to succeed. I’ve pointed out that they need to actually tell real stories, not cosplay wrestling journalist stories, but actual real stories with real structure, with real stakes, with real arcs to those stories, and real payoffs to those stories.”

Lastly, Bischoff mentioned how a previous critique turned out to be correct, “…over a year and a half ago, I predicted, with uncanny freaking accuracy, exactly where the ratings for AEW would be today. Over a year and a half ago, I predicted it, and guess what? I’m right on the money. And it’s not because I’m that smart, it’s just because I understand the business, I see the trends, I see what’s missing, and I can tell you within probably 100,000 viewers what the ratings are going to be a year from now.”

(Source: Action Network)