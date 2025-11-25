11/25/25 NXT Gold Rush Recap

WWE NXT:Gold Rush Results-November 25, 2025

• Jackson Drake beats Sean Legacy to retain the WWE EVOLVE Title

Fallon Henley beats Zaria to become the new WWE Women’s Speed Champion

• John Cena announces participants for Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor

Joe Hendry
Dion Lennox
Je’Von Evans
Leon Slater

The last spot will go to the winner of Trick Williams vs Myles Borne

Jordynne Grace
Kelani Jordan
Lola Vice
Sol Ruca
Kendal Grey

Izzi Dame says she has a good reason for why she betrayed Tatum Paxley, and will explain why she did it next week

• Lei Ying Lee beats Kelani Jordan & Jordynne Grace in a Triple Threat Match to become the new Knockouts Champion

• Kendal Grey beats Lainey Reid to retain the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Title

• Myles Borne beats Trick Williams to get the last spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline

• Darkstate surround the ring and look to attack Myles Borne

Joe Hendry, Je’Von Evans, & Leon Slater make the save and fend Darkstate off

