WWE Raw emanates from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma this evening, airing live at 8/7c on Netflix.

On tap for tonight’s show is an opening segment with Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio vs. JD McDonagh, the Men’s WarGames Advantage match, Becky Lynch will appear live, Dominik Mysterio will address John Cena, plus Solo Sikoa vs. Penta and Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes in a pair of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament matches.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, November 24, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 11/24/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off. We see an extended video looking back at Roman Reigns’ and Brock Lesnar’s returns on last week’s show. Inside the arena, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show on commentary.

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk & The Usos Kick Things Off

The familiar sounds of Roman Reigns’ entrance tune plays after a healthy delay, and the crowd goes wild as “The Original Tribal Chief” emerges and heads to the ring to open up tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames “go-home” show.

He settles inside the squared circle and stands in the center of the ring and soaks in the cheers. Reigns begins by saying, “OKC … acknowledge me!” Before he can say anything else, we hear the familiar ‘thump-thump’ followed by Cody Rhodes’ theme song.

Out comes “The American Nightmare” to a big crowd response. The Undisputed WWE Champion makes his way out to the ring. Rhodes has swelling over his right eye from an attack on this past Friday’s SmackDown. Reigns does not look pleased and will not look in Rhodes’ direction.

The crowd sings Rhodes’ name. Rhodes takes a moment before asking, “So, Oklahoma City … what do you wanna talk about?” Rhodes says he thought this would be different. He acknowledges that Reigns is a man of his word. The last time Reigns gave him his word, it was for a match.

He says this time, it’s for war. Rhodes told everyone who listened why he’s involved in WarGames. What’s in it for Reigns? An “OTC” chant fires up. Reigns thinks about it and says that the last time he checked, he’s been in this war.

Rhodes is just now joining it. Rhodes doesn’t like him, and he doesn’t like Rhodes. They don’t even know each other that well. There is one thing Rhodes knows about him and vice versa. They don’t play around when it comes to their family.

Half of this team is his family. Before they were on Rhodes’ team, they were in his Bloodline. That means he’s been invested in the Usos for a long time, and he’s going to see this through. Rhodes says he understands, then says, “Welcome to my team.”

Rhodes puts his hand out. From there, Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” plays to bring out the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. He heads to the ring to a sustained roar to join Reigns and Rhodes. He gets on a microphone.

Punk begins by asking if it’s great to be alive on a Monday night in OKC or what. He asks the crowd to acknowledge all three of them. This is an all-star War Games. Punk doesn’t need Roman’s word. Roman credits Punk for ruining his life.

If Roman was to stab Punk in the back at War Games, he would be stabbing the Usos in the back too. Punk gets on Cody for calling it “his team”, and says that Cody might be the QB on Friday but Monday is his night. Roman is disgusted with the conversation.

He says the only thing they can agree on is hating Paul Heyman and the Vision. Since we’re being honest tonight, Roman says that title would look much better on his shoulder. Punk asks if Roman is talking to him or Cody. Roman laughs and says “That’s for you to figure out.”

Backstage With The Vision

Backstage, we see Paul Heyman talking to Drew McIntyre and telling him to be on his best behavior. There will be a tag team match tonight for the Men’s WarGames advantage. Logan Paul suggests Brock Lesnar as Drew’s partner, then Bron Breakker, then Bronson Reed. Paul has decided it will be Logan. Logan thinks that’s wise.

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

GUNTHER vs. Carmelo Hayes

Back inside the arena, the familiar sounds of GUNTHER’s theme song hits. Out comes “The Ring General” for the first of two matches taking place tonight as part of “The Last Time Is Now” ongoing tournament to determine John Cena’s retirement match opponent.

As he settles inside the squared circle for tonight’s opening contest, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Joe Tessitore does a live ad-read for the return of the classic LJN action figures.

Meanwhile, we return live in the arena to see Barrett and Tessitore playing with some of the LJN action figures at the commentary desk, while Carmelo Hayes is finishing up his ring entrance, in progress. Highlights air to show how each man got to this second round match.

From there, things finally get underway as the bell sounds to get this match started. After Hayes tries starting off strong, it isn’t long before GUNTHER settles into a comfortable, dominant offensive lead. After landing one of many hard chops that drops Hayes, GUNTHER gloats as we head to a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we see much of the same for another moment or two before Hayes begins fighting back into competitive form. He jumps on GUNTHER’s back and sinks in a sleeper-hold. GUNTHER survives. After a big high spot, the show heads into a second mid-match break as the bout continues.

This time when we return, we see Hayes go on an offensive rampage. He nearly wins by count-out after a big DDT spot to GUNTHER on the floor. GUNTHER made it back in the ring at nine-and-a-half. Hayes misses a Melo Don’t Miss, and GUNTHER finishes him off with a powerbomb for the win to advance in the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING: GUNTHER

Backstage With Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk & The Usos

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and Roman Reigns are talking backstage when The Usos walk up. They say they need to be the ones going into the WarGames Advantage Match.

They’re the best tag team of all time. They don’t give them a choice. They’re in the match. Punk, Reigns, and Rhodes never said a word. Reigns then tells Punk and Rhodes to fix this. And we move on.

Dominik Mysterio Confronts “John Cena” & “Stu The Cameraman”

Another excerpt from the new interview with John Cena that will premiere in full soon airs, and then we return inside the arena where AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio’s theme hits. Out comes The Judgment Day member to the ring.

We head to a quick break. When we return, Dom-Dom is in the ring and shouts at the crowd in Spanish. Mysterio says he is the King of the Luchadores. In a couple of days… Mysterio is cut off by booing. Mysterio says he’ll put an end to John Cena’s retirement tour.

On Saturday, he’ll embarrass Cena in his hometown and take back his Intercontinental Championship. At Survivor Series, he will continue to be the greatest Mysterio of all time. It doesn’t even matter if they cheer for John Cena or not. Cena isn’t here, and Mysterio doesn’t blame him for not wanting to come to this dump.

John Cena’s music hits.

Mysterio prepares for a confrontation. Cena lives up to his trademark catchphrase because we cannot see him. Mysterio starts to chuckle as a vertically challenged man dressed as John Cena, as well as one dressed as Stu the Cameraman, imitates Cena’s entrance.

Wade Barrett calls him, “John Wee-na.” The tiny Cena has trouble getting into the ring before going up the steps. Fake Stu stands on a box next to the real Stu. Mysterio says he’ll save his energy and let “Cena” walk away because he has no idea what’s coming for him at Survivor Series.

Wee-na says, “Fine speech, young Dominik, coming from the worst Mysterio of all time.” Mysterio whispers in his ear to play by the script. Wee-na goes into business for himself. If Mysterio won’t fight him in Oklahoma City, he’ll take him out at Survivor Series because the Champ is Here.

Mysterio boots him down and hits the 5 Knuckle Shuffle. Mysterio puts him on the ropes and hits a 619 before heading to the top rope for a Frog Splash. Mysterio then stands tall over Wee-na. Rey Mysterio runs down to the ring. Dominik gets out of the ring before confronting his father. Rey checks on Wee-na. Judgment Day comes out.

Rey Mysterio vs. JD McDonagh

On that note, we shift gears and head to a quick pre-match commercial break, as Rey Mysterio goes one-on-one with JD McDonagh when we return. When the show does return, we see both guys in the ring. McDonagh takes it to Mysterio at the start.

Mysterio fights back with some strikes before McDonagh reverses a whip. McDonagh hits a drop toehold and drops a leg for a two-count. McDonagh clubs him in the back and applies a rear chin lock. Mysterio fights up and rolls him up for a two-count.

McDonagh quickly regains control with a clothesline. McDonagh shoulders Mysterio in the midsection a few times before taunting the crowd. McDonagh sends Mysterio to the corner, but Mysterio gets on his shoulders in the electric chair position.

Mysterio punches him and pulls him over the top rope. Mysterio is still on his shoulders, so McDonagh hits an electric chair front slam onto the commentary table. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

The show returns and we see Finn assisting JD on an abdominal stretch as we return, but the referee sees and Rey gets out of it. Rey gets tripped on the apron by JD. JD walks towards Rey and gets flipped into the ring post. JD rolls in at 8, Rey with the seated splash, then a kick to a sitting JD gets two.

Rey thinks he’s going for a 619. Then JD runs over and hits a C4. Cover gets two. JD with kicks to Rey, but Rey responds with Pop-Rox for two. Finn trips Rey on the 619 attempt. Finn goes onto the apron, but Rey evades a charging JD and JD knocks Finn off the apron. Rey hits a 619 and the west coast pop for the win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Adam Pearce With Some Championship Match Updates

We shoot backstage, where we see Raquel Rodriguez is looking for a title opportunity since Nikki Bella got one. Adam Pearce says she’s in the mix. Meanwhile, the New Day & Grayson Waller complain about Pearce ruining their lives.

Pearce tells then that AJ Styles & Dragon Lee want to defend against the New Day next week. This pleases the New Day. Grayson Waller places a wig on Pearce’s head, that doesn’t go over well. Pearce yells at Waller to get out and we move on.

Brock Lesnar Is In The Building

From there, we move on to a different location backstage at the Paycom Center, where we see “The Beast Incarnate” entering the building. He walks the halls in all black, complete with the black cowboy hat, as he meets up with a very smiley-happy Paul Heyman.

Women’s Teams’ Final Showdown Before War

In the arena, the theme for Becky Lynch hits and out comes “The Man.” As she heads to the ring, we shift gears and settle into another quick pre-segment commercial break. When the show returns, we see the rest of the members of Lynch’s team for Women’s WarGames make their way out to the ring as well.

Lynch gets on the mic and talk about the injustice she endured on RAW last week. She says her lawyers have asked her to not talk about it and since she follows the rules, she isn’t talking about but heads will roll. Lynch talks about getting rid of AJ Lee next, since she can’t talk about the Women’s Intercontinental Title issue.

She tells Lee that Lee is making a big mistake by agreeing to be part of WarGames. She talks about how her time is the best team in the history of WarGames. Lynch introduces Asuka, and Kairi Sane. She then introduces Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Lynch talks about how she didn’t have to wear a mask when her nose was broken unlike Rhea Ripley. Rhea Ripley’s music hits and she comes out followed by Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee. The women all come down to the ring and get in the ring. Lee gets a mic and tells Lynch that the old AJ Lee would have come down and attacked Lynch but therapy works.

She talks about Lynch’s insecurities and fear. Lee says she doesn’t need to make noise like Lynch because she doesn’t just bark, she bites. She thanks Lynch for reminding her of this and tells Lynch she’s made the mistake of locking herself with Lee in a cage on Saturday.

Lee gives Ripley the mic and Ripley uses it to smack Nia Jax in the face. All the women start fighting. Legend beats up Sky, Lee and Lynch go at it, Ripley beats on Jax, Bliss takes on Sane and Flair battles Asuka. Jax and Legend end up cleaning house.

Lee and Bliss jump on their backs and Jax takes Lee down and Legend takes Bliss down. Ripley kicks Jax and Flair kicks Legend out of the ring. Sky hits a moonsault and takes out everyone but Lynch. Flair, Sky, Ripley, Bliss and Lee celebrate in the ring. We head to a commercial break on that note.