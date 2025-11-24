WWE News and Notes

– AJ Lee (via What’s Your Story with Steph) says CM Punk was supposed to say mean things to her backstage but instead he hit on her.

AJ Lee: “I remember CM Punk was supposed to say something mean to me in one of the backstage segments that was going on live. But he didn’t say the mean thing. He hit on me.”

“We were friends first, dating other people. And then at one point, we were single at the same time, and a part of me was like, ‘Who knows?… Then I blinked, and we were married in like, two months or something.”

– Sneak Peak at the setup for Survivor Series:

– Nic Nemeth says he was told by a WWE higher-up that he should “stop bumping so great” for other people’s finishers.

“A long time ago, someone in Talent Relations and behind the scenes, very high up, was like, ‘You have to stop bumping so great on finishes… Because that’s what you’ll be doing for the rest of your life is taking those finishes.’ ‘That’s a really good call,’ and I tried it once, and I hesitated… I was so embarrassed. It was like I fell on ice, and I said, okay, I can’t. I have to go all out.”

(Source: Off The Ropes w/Thecoachrules)

– Stacy Keibler takes a moment to praise The Queen Charlotte Flair:

