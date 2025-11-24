Update on AEW’s TV schedule in December

AEW’s schedule heading into the month of December:

– Collision on Saturday, December 13 will air at 4:30 PM EST. It won’t be head-to-head against John Cena’s final match

– Wednesday, December 17 has AEW Dynamite at 8 PM EST, AEW Collision at 10 PM EST, & Countdown To World’s End at 11 PM EST

– Collision on Saturday, December 20 will air at 2:30 PM EST

– Dynamite on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24 will air at 6 PM EST

– Christmas Collision will air on Thursday, December 25 (Christmas Day) at 9 PM EST