Triple H on concerns regarding the age of WWE’s main event talent

Triple H has addressed concerns regarding the age of WWE’s main event talent:

“The thing about it this year is, and I think you see it in the WrestleMania commercials, the field is wide open between a Brock Lesnar, between Roman, Punk, Cody, Seth is on the shelf right now but he factors into that.

“That’s not even counting the new generations of the Bron Breakkers, the Bronson Reeds, the younger guys that are up and coming.

“When people talk about the business now, and they talk about where our talent are at, the top players are all in top positions and they’re a bit older but the thickness and the depth of what is underneath them is what I’m most excited about because the field is deep, this business is going to be in good shape for a long time.”

(Source: Complex)