Tony Chimel no longer with AEW, AEW abandons trademark attempt

– Tony Chimel, a veteran WWE ring announcer and technician who worked for the company from 1983 to 2020, has confirmed that he is no longer with AEW.

After joining AEW in 2023 as a producer, Chimel revealed on the All Axxess Podcast that his time with the company has come to an end. He described his AEW stint as a positive experience, noting that it was a smaller operation than WWE but full of good people, including many former colleagues.

Chimel expressed gratitude for his time there and said AEW runs things in its own unique way. #AEW

(Source: All Axxess Podcast)

– AEW has abandoned its attempt to trademark the name “AEW: Shockwave” which was rumored for FOX.

(Source: Wrestlenomics)