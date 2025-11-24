Title match announced for next week’s Raw, Brock Lesnar slips on Raw (video)

– Adam Pearce informed The New Day that they will face AJ Styles & Dragon Lee for the World Tag Team Titles on next week’s Raw.

– Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre beat The Usos to give their team the Advantage for War Games at Survivor Series.

After the match, the War Games Participants get into a brawl.

Brock Lesnar makes his way out to join the brawl, and slips doing his entrance.