Title match announced for next week’s Raw, Brock Lesnar slips on Raw (video)

– Adam Pearce informed The New Day that they will face AJ Styles & Dragon Lee for the World Tag Team Titles on next week’s Raw.
Brock Lesnar falls over during his entrance.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EiAA4ittwg
– Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre beat The Usos to give their team the Advantage for War Games at Survivor Series.
After the match, the War Games Participants get into a brawl.
Brock Lesnar makes his way out to join the brawl, and slips doing his entrance.