Ric Flair praises Tony Khan and Dolph Ziggler, says he prefers AEW over TNA

– Ric Flair was basically showering Tony Khan with praise, saying he’s one of the genuinely good guys in the business. Flair said “I can’t say enough good things about him… he is just a total gentleman” and made it super clear that Tony actually cares about his roster, adding “he legitimately cares about everybody… they’re not just a number to him.”

He also talked a bit about AEW vs. WWE, pointing out that WWE just has decades of momentum behind it. Flair said “WWE/WWF has been around forever, and it’d be very difficult to overtake them,” especially now with their ESPN deal. But overall, he thinks the competition is great because it gives wrestlers more chances and keeps the whole business healthy.

– Flair on Chris Jericho’s AEW-TNA comments: he clearly favors AEW over TNA. Flair said, “Oh, I like AEW much more than TNA. I don’t know much about TNA because I haven’t seen it.” He added that “AEW has some really great performers.”

– “Dolph Ziggler is really underappreciated. If I were booking him, I’d have him on TV every single week. He’s really good.”

