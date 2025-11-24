Mercedes Moné reaches out to Bret Hart, AJ Lee on “suffering in silence” living with bipolar disorder

– Mercedes Moné is reaching out to Bret Hart after his recent comments criticizing modern wrestling, where he expressed that he isn’t a fan of the current generation of wrestlers.

– AJ Lee said she “suffered in silence” whilst living with bipolar disorder during her first WWE run, before properly seeking the right treatment once she retired from the ring:

“There was so much shame. I thought it could cost me my job if people found out about it. And so I never told anyone. I remember one person sort of had an inkling and that was Kaitlyn. We would go to the gym or something and I was like: ‘I can’t leave the car’, and I just sat in the car and cried while she went to the gym and worked out.

“But you know, it was one of those things you had to kind of suffer in silence and figure out, and dealing with the high pressure of television, it was a lot all at once for a young person to sort of figure out.

“So I really started taking care of it once I was retired and getting on the right treatment, the right medication, the right plan for me.”

