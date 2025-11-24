Discounts launched from WrestleMania 42 packages through OnLocation

WWE is running a holiday special pricing for three weeks through OnLocation for their WrestleMania 42 packages.

The Silver package, which includes two-day WrestleMania ticket, the Friday kickoff party at AREA15, a four-day priority pass for WWE World, and dedicated entrance to Allegiant Stadium and WWE World is now starting from $1,361.

The Gold package which has the two-day WrestleMania ticket, pre-show hospitality event, a Roman Reigns Funko Pop, a four-day priority pass for WWE World, and dedicated entrance to Allegiant Stadium and WWE World is now starting from $2,214.

And the Champion package which has two-day WrestleMania ticket, ring photo op at WrestleMania 42, pre-show hospitality event, a five-day VIP priority pass for WWE World, and a Roman Reigns Funko Pop is now at $5,101.

OnLocation will also have sales for Superstar Brunches from December 1 to 7 and Silver upgrades from December 8 to 14.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996