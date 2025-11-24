CW issues statement in regards to NXT’s drop in viewership numbers

In October of 2025, it was reported that Nielsen changed how television ratings are measured, moving from its long-standing panel-only system to a new Big Data + Panel methodology. Wrestlenomics.com noted that according to sources, NXT’s viewership on the CW Network is averaging 9% lower overall under the new measurement system. The drop is even sharper in key advertising demographics, with P18–49 down 27% and P25–54 down 29%.

CW issued the following statement to Wrestlenomics in regards to NXT’s drop in viewership numbers…

“The sudden and substantial discrepancy in WWE NXT viewership reported by Big Data, relative to long-established viewing patterns, is inexplicable and lacks credibility. Further, a comparison with data from all other measurement products (including others from Nielsen itself) exposes a fundamentally flawed methodology in Big Data. We are disappointed by Nielsen’s lack of cooperation, transparency, and accountability with its network partners as we work to resolve this issue.”