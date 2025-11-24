Bret Hart on John Cena, AJ Lee on her return to WWE for WarGames at Survivor Series

– Bret Hart praises John Cena

Bret Hart praises John Cena “We would’ve done amazing stuff.” “He’s very comparable or similar to me in the sense that he was a serious professional.” (Johnny I Pro Show)pic.twitter.com/zkuq3Ur0U7 — Vick (@Vick_8122) November 24, 2025

(source: Johnny I Pro Show)

– AJ Lee opened up about her return to WWE for WarGames at Survivor Series, reflecting on both her past experiences and her excitement about reconnecting with fellow wrestlers. She explained that her generation of female wrestlers often had “seven minutes max” in the ring, so she decided to “jump into the deep end and do 30 minute matches and f—ing WarGames cage matches,” seeing it as a way to ease back into wrestling.

She admitted that her decision wasn’t taken lightly, given the mental struggles she faced during her final year in WWE: “There was this world in which it was just a one and done… I never wanted to feel how I felt mentally, my last year was very hard for me, so I have been a little trepidatious in what I’m committing to and what I can handle.” This caution highlighted the balance she was trying to strike between her personal well-being and her passion for wrestling.

A major draw for her return, she said, was the opportunity to work with a supportive group of women: “Part of the appeal in ‘ok let’s keep doing this’ is that group of women. I’m a fan of all of them, I’ll be so happy to just be surrounded by them and get to work with them… I give great credit to the women, they make it very appealing.”

(Source: What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon)