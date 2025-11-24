Bret Hart has harsh words for Hulk Hogan and Jake Roberts, Kris Statlander on her title journey

– Starting off with Bret Hart’s harshest criticism, he labeled Jake Roberts and Hulk Hogan as “two of the biggest pieces of s*** in wrestling.” Hart accused both men of being selfish throughout their careers, saying “Jake Roberts and Hulk Hogan… never passed the torch to anybody” and that “all they did is take and take and take and never ever help anybody.”

Hart contrasted their behavior with the generosity of Roddy Piper, someone he deeply respected. He explained that “Roddy knew how to make a hero,” and when Hart was fighting to rise to the next level, Piper was the one who reached down and genuinely passed the torch.

Source: Johnny I Pro Show

– Kris Statlander spoke about her journey as AEW Women’s World Champion following her successful title defense against Mercedes Moné, addressing the skepticism she faced throughout her reign. She reflected on the criticism she received when she initially won the title: “Wow, Kris that’s so great, but you didn’t win it one-on-one so you should probably make sure that you actually deserve it.” Determined to prove herself, she defeated Toni Storm in a one-on-one match, yet doubts persisted: “But was that enough? Of course not.”

When Mercedes Moné challenged her, Kris embraced the opportunity, understanding the stakes: “‘You pull this off against the woman that’s beaten you twice, then you’ll really solidify yourself as a champion.’ And I just did.” Despite this, she recognized that some still questioned her legitimacy, saying: “I bet you all still don’t think it’s enough.” Kris concluded by asserting her determination to prove herself to everyone, both in and out of AEW: “So if my entire reign is my solidifying myself as a champion and proving myself worthy to all those who only believed in me when they thought that I didn’t have a chance, then so be it… don’t say that I didn’t warn you.”

“Don’t say I didn’t warn you.” After a hard-fought title defense at #AEWFullGear, AEW Women’s World Champion @callmekrisstat delivers an impassioned message. pic.twitter.com/jiRh3Wey5A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2025