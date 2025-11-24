Bret Hart claims HBK and Vince McMahon were romantically involved in 1997

Bret Hart says Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon were lovers “Shawn was so envious & jealous of my position that he finally had to sleep with Vince to get it. I would say it to Shawn if he was right here.I’d like to have Shawn come clean &say we were lovers.”pic.twitter.com/v7PanMZD8N — Vick (@Vick_8122) November 23, 2025

On the Johnny Pro Show, Hart alleged that Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon were sleeping together in 1997, linking it to Michaels winning the WWF Championship from him in the controversial Montreal Screwjob that ended Hart’s top run. Hart claimed Michaels’ jealousy led him to that extreme to take his spot, and he’d confront him today, though he provided no evidence beyond his view of their dynamic.

The claim revives old backstage whispers from the Attitude Era, drawing laughs, defenses of Michaels, accusations of bitterness toward Hart, and concerns over power imbalances, while neither Michaels nor McMahon has responded.