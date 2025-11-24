Bracket for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship tourney, Asuka’s accidental mist (video), more

– Here’s the updated bracket for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

– The latest class reporting to the WWE Performance Center: Meghan Walker, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, and Jessica Bogdanov:

Asuka accidentally misted a security guard:

