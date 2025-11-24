AJ Lee on her famous 2015 tweet that called out WWE over pay and treatment of women

J Lee and Stephanie McMahon took a deep dive into AJ’s famous 2015 tweet that called out WWE over pay and treatment of women. AJ explained that back then, the women’s division was nowhere near where it is today, saying it “felt like an uphill battle, a lot of the time” and that being one of the first to speak up meant “you get hurt storming the gates.” She recalled seeing Stephanie’s “Use Your Voice” tweet and firing back because, as she put it, “We don’t get equal pay, essentially, yet we’re bringing in more eyeballs than a lot of the men.” She admitted it was “pretty feisty” but still practical, and joked that at that point, “I ain’t got nothing to lose right now.”

Stephanie pushed back a bit, reminding her, “You were champ, so you did have a lot to lose,” but praised AJ for having the courage to stand up publicly. Steph said she always respected how AJ broke stereotypes and connected with fans instantly. She also said she hates backstage nonsense: “I hate all the BS. Let’s just have the conversation.” She admitted she didn’t remember half the rumors people wrote about the situation and revealed something fans probably didn’t expect — she was actually glad AJ made the tweet. “I wasn’t happy that it was directed at me… but I was really happy that you did,” she said. She credited the women themselves for driving the Women’s Evolution, not the executives, and reminded everyone that the movement took off because fans got behind chants like Give Divas A Chance, which only happened thanks to women like AJ “who actually stood up for women publicly and took on the machine.”

AJ appreciated the acknowledgment and said change always comes with risk: “Change doesn’t happen unless there is sacrifice… playing it safe doesn’t work.” She said she knew there could be backlash but felt the moment was worth it. And to her relief, “You were cool after. Everyone was pretty chill. It was business.”

Stephanie closed by noting that the whole situation happened during a chaotic time in WWE, and while people can interpret it however they want, “it was an important public-facing step.”

(Source: What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon)