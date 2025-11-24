AJ Lee and her writing partner working on a movie, another McMahon involved in wrestling?

– Stephanie McMahon says her oldest daughter Aurora once aspired to get into wrestling, but that changed after the events surrounding Vince McMahon:

“She’s naturally gifted in the ring. Nattie used to train her a long time ago, and then everything happened with my dad and the business, and I left.

I think I don’t realize necessarily the impact that it had, especially on Aurora, but on all of my kids, because Aurora always saw a path forward through the business. And when everything happened suddenly, that wasn’t there anymore. And she had to shift her focus and what she thought she was going to do, and that happens in life anyway. You constantly change and all of that, but it was a path that she felt suddenly wasn’t there anymore.

Who knows? She might find her way back to it.”

– AJ Lee revealed that she and her writing partner Aimee Garcia are working on a movie for Toei Animation Studios

“I love anime so much, and so one of my favorite companies growing up was Toei. They did Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z, and like these things that raised me. And so we are writing a movie for Toei Animation.

I think that’s all I could say, but just such a dream come true to be in their office and see, like, all Dragon Ball Z figures everywhere.”

