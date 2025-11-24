AEW News and Notes

– Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan is featured on Swerve Strickland’s new theme.

– Morale was very high backstage Saturday night in AEW after the Full Gear PPV, according to PWInsider.

– Megan Bayne is back in Japan tagging with HANAKO after wrestling at the Full Gear PPV.

– Happy birthday Anthony Ogogo: