AEW News and Notes

– Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan is featured on Swerve Strickland’s new theme.

– Morale was very high backstage Saturday night in AEW after the Full Gear PPV, according to PWInsider.

Megan Bayne is back in Japan tagging with HANAKO after wrestling at the Full Gear PPV.

– Happy birthday Anthony Ogogo:

