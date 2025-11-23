WWE News and Notes

– Bret Hart criticizes how Sheamus throws punches (via the Johnny I Pro Show:)

“Whenever I see him I’m like why don’t you take 10 minutes and have someone teach you how to throw a punch instead of throwing that embarrassment of a punch.”

– Apollo Crews returned from injury at last night’s AAA Alianzas event for his first match since January with a win against Lince Dorado:

– Zoey Stark posted:

6 months in and finally able to fully run and pivot pain free. It took some time to get there but we got there. Thank you @optimizeptp one step closer to getting back into the ring! pic.twitter.com/12QpkhY57d — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) November 22, 2025

– Former WWE star Ken Anderson (Mr Kennedy) says it was obvious while training Tiffany Stratton that she’d become a star:

“Oh yeah. Yes, but she didn’t have the gift of gab, so to speak.

“She was very athletic and very coachable. I could show her something, ‘do it this way,’ and I could correct her one time and she would be like, ‘Oh yeah, I get it,’ and she would do it the right way.”