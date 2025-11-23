Why WWE didn’t show Shane McMahon at MSG, Matt Hardy says John Cena is the GOAT

– Shane McMahon was spotted in the crowd during the November 17 edition of WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden, but viewers at home never saw him on screen—and now we know why. According to a report from Fightful Select, Shane wasn’t shown because there was no promotional reason to do so.“We asked WWE sources why Shane McMahon wasn’t shown in the crowd. The claim was that the people shown in the audience were promoting projects and Shane was just visiting. It was stressed to us that he was welcomed to the show.”

– Matt Hardy believes John Cena is the greatest WWE superstar of all time:

“I think when it’s all said and done, when you look at the schedule he maintained, when you look at all the media he did, the way he was a true ambassador for WWE, the Make-A-Wish leader who’s done more Make-A-Wishes than anyone else, it’s hard to dispute that he is not the greatest WWE superstar of all time. Did he draw the most money of any superstar? No, but he’s also been in different eras.

He was also there when we were going through rough times economically, and when business was down, and when there was only one company. It wasn’t like a hot boom period when he had his run at any time. It wasn’t the Attitude Era, obviously. But there is no one that worked harder than John Cena. There was no one that was more loyal to WWE than John Cena. And that’s why I’m glad there is no one that has been a World Champion more times than John Cena.

So yes, in my opinion, I think he is probably the most significant WWE wrestler, champion, greatest of all time WWE wrestlers have ever been.”

(source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy)