Notes on Adam Cole, Becky Lynch, Bron Breakker, and Ricochet

– Bryan Alvarez is reporting that Adam Cole is still not being flown into shows because of his head injury. While Cole was talked out of retiring publicly at All In, there is still a feeling he may never wrestle again.

– At the Full Gear media scrum, the Inaugural National Champion Ricochet warned everyone its 1:20 and if someone asks a stupid question hes shutting it down. One person asked about being a “bald” champion and how winning this championship compare to the others. He stated it felt “familiar” he came in that match with a plan earlier on due to no rules being in place. This is just the beginning cause hes got a couple of sharks that smell blood. This is a warning to all including Kris Statlander cause Ricochet is coming for that belt.

– Bron Breakker just made a fan for life with this interaction last night:

BRON BREAKKER JUST MADE A FAN FOR LIFE WITH THIS INTERACTION LAST NIGHT pic.twitter.com/2zArfTEF0o — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 22, 2025

– Becky Lynch via X:

MAXXINE DUPRI IS A FAKE CHAMPION!! — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 23, 2025