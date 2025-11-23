News and Notes from Tony Khan’s media scrum

Tony Khan & Renee Paquette closed out the AEW Full Gear Media Scrum last night:

– Tony Khan has an idea who will be participating in the Blue and Gold Leagues of the Continental Classic. He will announced those names soon, so keep an eye out for the announcement prior to the start this upcoming Wednesday on Dynamite.

– Kyle O’Reilly, due to the injuries he sustained, will not likely be cleared to compete.

– Brings up recent fallen comrades in the world of wrestling journalism. Sends condolences.

– There will be a “Thanksgiving” Collision Special.

– The partnership with Galaxy Con went well to the point he wanted a bigger space and bigger partnership to bring in more fans, that was a huge reason to return to Galaxy Con with two shows. The issue that question was were Cosplayers fans of wrestling or did they know the stories?! Sure enough the Cosplayers were huge fans of AEW.

– 2026 nominees for breakout include Kevin Knight, SpeedBall Mike Bailey & Willow Nightingale.

– Takes feedback when it comes to start times when it comes to PPV. Trying to keep PPV more on Saturdays.

– Yes Tony is a huge fan of the Independent Wrestling Scene.

– Not Worried about WB, he loves the relationship he has and is optimistic for the future of AEW.

– He loves wrestling, loves coming into work and is so grateful to being in the chair!! He feels they are in a better spot than one year ago. Being in the wrestling environment for almost 7 years now, he couldn’t imagine himself being away from pro wrestling, hes obsessed with it.