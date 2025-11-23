Mark Briscoe shows off his custom TNT Championship

Mark Briscoe talks about the unfortunate comments from Jay years ago and getting better, because we all live and learn as humans. God bless the Briscoes. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v4zPY4dN20 — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) November 23, 2025

The Full Gear Media Scrum kicked off with the new TNT Champion Mark Briscoe.

Briscoe shares the new camouflage design his road family surprised him with. Mark thanks Tony, his family and God. It was significant to have his entire family to be in the arena tonight to watch him win tonight. Briscoe brings up the history and how the Briscoe’s got their start in Delaware. Mark states its it a different feeling to be holding a singles belt since its not his strongest due to being a tag team champion. He also added it was really cool hearing 10,000 plus chanting “You Deserve It.”

He apologized for sounding like a broken record. The last question revolved around Tony’s recently appearance on Ariel Helwani show and fighting so hard to get the Briscoe’s on TV. Tony jumped in and stated he fought so hard but the person at that time wouldn’t budge at all. However the current is happy with Mark being the face.

Also, Mark Briscoe almost stopped wrestling when his brother passed. However, things changed cause he knew his brother would have said “we don’t quit.”