Lacey Lane says she and Kacy Catanzaro felt like they were set up to fail in WWE:

“Kacy and I, we had our ups and downs together, and thankfully we had each other to be there for those moments. I just remember—I’ve said this before—her and I returning to SmackDown in the UK, it just felt like we were set up for such failure. We tried to do our best to do whatever and it just felt like we were set up just to fail, and it was the hardest thing.

We went back and we just—she had some tears, and then I followed behind her and she said the same thing. She said, ‘I just feel like we’re always set up to fail and we have to always work so hard to make something out of nothing. We have to go out there and kill it in three minutes or whatever situation they put us in.’ We know in our hearts that we fought so hard to be such a good tag team. We’d been a tag team for our whole existence in WWE pretty much, and that’s why it was hard for us.

It’s not any shade to anybody. It’s just that we worked so hard because we wanted so bad to be one of the best tag teams that ever existed. And that was a true goal of ours. Not just two people stuck together or like when they didn’t know what to do with anyone and just put them in a tag team. We legitimately wanted to change the way that people looked at tag team wrestling. And so that’s why it was a frustrating journey for us.”

