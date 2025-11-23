Frankie Kazarian discusses a potential match with AJ Styles, says that ‘one guy’ needs to sign off on it:

“AJ and myself have both put it out there over the last few months that he’s ready to go. I’m ready to go… I know AJ wants this to happen. I want it to happen. More importantly, the fans want it to happen.

AJ’s hanging it up. Our history speaks for itself. There’s nobody I respect more. There’s nobody I’m a bigger fan of. With his history with this company and me now being the guy here, the stakes just went up. So this match could mean even more than it would have.

We’re waiting on “that one guy to sign off” and I hope that guy does sign off on it because that would be a great button on not only both of our careers, but our friendship.”

#bustedopen247 pic.twitter.com/hVhHyHaGpl — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) November 14, 2025

(source: appearance on Busted Open Radio)