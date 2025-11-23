Four new AEW champions crowned at Full Gear 2025

A total of four new champions were crowned at a busy AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view last night in Newark, New Jersey.

FTR started the party first, defeating the team of Bandido and Brody King to regain the AEW Tag Team titles. This is FTR’s third run with the titles and ends Brodido’s reign after just 90 days.

Ricochet got his first gold in AEW after securing the inaugural AEW National title. The title was up for grabs in a Casino Gauntlet match and Ricochet drew spot #3. The match also had Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, Kevin Knight, Roderick Strong, Mark Davis, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Matt Menard as competitors.

Mark Briscoe also got his first taste of gold in AEW when he won the TNT title from Kyle Fletcher in a no disqualification match. Fletcher’s reign ended after 114 days and Briscoe becomes the 18th different person to hold the title.

And last and certainly not least, Samoa Joe is the new king of the jungle after he beat “Hangman” Adam Page in a steel cage match to win the AEW World title. Joe becomes a two-time champ and halts Page’s somewhat disappointing 133-day run with the gold.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996