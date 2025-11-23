First three competitors of the 2025 Continental Classic tournament announced

The first three competitors for the upcoming Continental Classic tournament were announced last night at Full Gear.

The current champion, Kazuchika Okada, will be in the tournament to defend the title, which is right now merged with the AEW Unified title. Okada won last year’s tournament and has kept the title ever since.

Joining him will be the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight champion Konosuke Takeshita and also now former TNT champion Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher lost his gold yesterday at Full Gear to Mark Briscoe.

The Continental Classic will have a total of 12 stars, split into two leagues of six in a round-robin tournament before it goes into a single elimination as the tournament comes to a conclusion.

