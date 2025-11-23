Bret Hart says today’s wrestling is too fake for him

WWE hall of famer Bret Hart shared his struggles with modern pro-wrestling, explaining that he finds it hard to watch because “it’s too fake for me.”

He contrasted this with his appreciation for wrestling in the 1990s, saying he loves “watching the old 90s wrestling” and even enjoys reviewing “obscure Stampede Wrestling matches”.

Hart emphasized the realism in older wrestling, highlighting “the punches, the kicks, and even just the way the presentation is”, and noted that it reflected “more onus put on the workmanship of learning the craft of being wrestlers.”

(Source: Johnny I Pro Show)