Bret Hart on Brock Lesnar and MJF

Bret Hart says he's heard that Brock Lesnar is a professional …..unlike Bill Goldberg:

“I would like to have wrestled Brock Lesnar. I’ve always understood that Brock Lesnar—I heard that he wished that he had wrestled me one time. And I’ve always heard from different guys that Brock Lesnar is a professional. Like, he’s really good. He’s not like Goldberg.

I’m just saying he knows what the wrestling is all about and he does it right, and some guys like Goldberg never understood it. Ever.”

– “Who is that?” was Bret Hart’s first reaction when someone brought up MJF as a dream opponent. The crowd cracked up, and Bret followed it with “Just curious though, who is it?” because he genuinely had no clue who they were talking about. When he was told MJF is an AEW wrestler, Bret didn’t miss a beat, saying, “AEW wrestler? As you can tell, I don’t watch a lot anymore.”

