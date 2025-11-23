AEW News and Notes

– Swerve Strickland returned to AEW last night at Full Gear:

– Kris Statlander spoke at the Full Gear media scrum:

One question was asked about her thoughts going into the match with Mercedes Mone tonight because many were calling her an underdog. Statlander stated she had a lot of thoughts going in tonight, it was a slap to her face for anyone thinking she was an underdog and she pretty much proved everyone wrong tonight. Especially the year she has had. Another asked who’s she ready to go up against, who’s left for Kris? Statlander stated who’s ever ready to step up and challenge for the Women’s Championship. Kris stated it felt wonderful to deny Mercedes that 14th belt win, though she will always give credit where its due and Mercedes will always get flowers from her however Kris stated shes not the only one who deserves it. Sometimes a reality check is needed. Which she’s happy to provide it.

– AEW posted:

"We will go back, and we will party. We will wake up at 8 a.m. tomorrow, jump on our flight, go home and start the week like this is nothing." EXCLUSIVE: @DaxFTR, @CashWheelerFTR & @StokelyHathaway gloat about their #AEW World Tag Team Title win at #AEWFullGear. pic.twitter.com/Lm6bDFGc1f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2025

– Hangman Adam Page as AEW World Champion:

1st reign: 197 days (Nov ’21 – May ’22)

2nd reign 133 days (July ’25 – Nov ’25)

Combined: 330 days