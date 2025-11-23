Adam Pearce makes announcements for tomorrow’s Raw

Adam Pearce announces the following for tomorrow’s RAW:

Roman Reigns kicks off the show

• 2 members of Reigns’ WG team vs 2 members of The Vision WG team in an advantage match

Carmelo Hayes vs Gunther in last time is now tournament

Penta vs Solo Sikoa in last time is now tournament

Dominik Mysterio addressing John Cena

Becky Lynch appears

