Adam Pearce makes announcements for tomorrow’s Raw

Adam Pearce announces the following for tomorrow’s RAW:
• Roman Reigns kicks off the show
• 2 members of Reigns’ WG team vs 2 members of The Vision WG team in an advantage match
• Carmelo Hayes vs Gunther in last time is now tournament
• Penta vs Solo Sikoa in last time is now tournament
• Dominik Mysterio addressing John Cena
• Becky Lynch appears