Adam Pearce makes announcements for tomorrow’s Raw

Adam Pearce announces the following for tomorrow’s RAW:

• Roman Reigns kicks off the show

• 2 members of Reigns’ WG team vs 2 members of The Vision WG team in an advantage match

• Carmelo Hayes vs Gunther in last time is now tournament

• Penta vs Solo Sikoa in last time is now tournament

• Dominik Mysterio addressing John Cena

• Becky Lynch appears