11/22/25 AAA Alianzas results (Lucha Brothers reunite)

Arena: Gimnasio Olimpico Juan de la Barrera

Location: Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

– Dark Match: Apollo Crews defeats Lince Dorado

– Galeno Del Mal vs. La Parka

– Las Toxicas (Flammer & La Hiedra) vs. Faby Apache & Natalya

– AAA World Cruiserweight Title Match #1 Contendership Three Way Match: Je’Von Evans defeats Axiom and Octagon Jr.

note: Je’Von Evans vs. Laredo Kid for the AAA Cruiserweight Title set for AAA Guerra de Titanes

– Los Psycho Circus (Dave The Clown, Murder Clown & Psycho Clown) & Pagano defeat El Ojo (El Mesias, Forastero, Mecha Wolf & Sanson)

– AAA World Mixed Tag Team Title Match: Chelsea Green & Ethan Page (c) defeated Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana. Mr. Iguana took a Kendo stick shot to the back for Lola Vice as he stepped in the way.

– Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee & El Hijo del Vikingo. El Hijo Del Vikingo turned heel at the end of the Tag Team Match by leaving Dragon Lee after attacking him. Dirty Dom & El Grande Americano won with a 619 and a flying headbutt

Los Lucha Brothers están de regreso! Penta y Fénix de nuevo juntos.#AlianzasAAA desde CDMX

note: Lucha Brothers vs. Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano is set for AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 20th plus Psycho Circus vs. The Wyatt Sicks