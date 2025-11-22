WWE News and Notes

– D’Lo Brown (via The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val) believes the Nation of Domination should be in the WWE Hall of Fame:

“Usually a faction is to elevate one person out of the group, i.e. Flair with the Horsemen. The thing with the Nation was every member — and we think about the core unit of Rocky, Mark, Godfather, Ron, and myself — every one of us got better after being in the Nation. So, that shows what kind of foundation the Nation gave all of us.

30 years later, anytime you put a faction of two or three black guys together, people are already calling it the new Nation. That tells you its footprint in wrestling, and just for that mere fact alone, it should be represented in the Hall of Fame with the other great acts of the last hundred years.”

– WWE announced that Roman Reigns is set to open next week’s episode of RAW.

– Logan Paul was spotted with his promo notes written on his hand.

– Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) reflects back on one week ago after his appearance on SmackDown

It’s been 1 week since I showed up on SmackDown. I think I have milked the appearance as much as I can…haha. This business moves so fast. It doesn’t care what you did last week. What are you doing now…what are you doing NEXT?! I’m very grateful for the opportunity I was given… pic.twitter.com/NqJicbux4I — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 21, 2025