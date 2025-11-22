The Big Event weighs in on creepy AI AJ Lee kiss pic

WWE star AJ Lee appeared at the The Big Event Entertainment & Sports Expo over the weekend. Twitter/X user @Chris_HorrorYT, who met AJ at the convention, published an altered video of them kissing to his YouTube channel. After AJ called out the fan, The Big Event announced that he was banned from future conventions.

In a follow-up, The Big Event issued the following statement via Facebook…

“As most have you have seen The Big Event has been making headlines for the past 48 hours for the wrong reasons. This isn’t a discussion regarding the positive or negative uses of AI, but if you use AI or any other type of manipulation to misrepresent the experience you had at the show that paints our guests or our fans in a negative or compromising way, you will be banned from all future events, one strike, no appeal.

We want everyone who comes to have a memorable experience, a REAL memorable experience, and not create a false narrative that ruins future opportunities and moments for our fans. The celebrities and talent that take time out of their schedule do it because they appreciate the fans that made this all possible, so please, respect the talent, not only during the show, but outside of it as well.

Thank You

BigEvent Staff”

Chris, known as @Chris_HorrorYT on X, posed for a photo with retired WWE star AJ Lee at The Big Event expo last weekend, then used AI to create a clip making it look like she kissed him. He shared it on YouTube and X on November 19, but Lee responded the next day asking for its removal, labeling it inappropriate. The convention quickly banned him from future events, stressing zero tolerance for AI manipulations that misrepresent real interactions and harm guests or fans. X users largely condemned it as creepy, especially since Lee is married to CM Punk, while a few defended it as harmless flattery.

This is inappropriate and it is harassment. Please delete. — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) November 20, 2025