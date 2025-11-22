Spoilers: WWE Smackdown taping results for November 28th episode

The following are spoilers for the Friday, November 28 Black Friday edition of WWE SmackDown taped Friday night, November 21 in Denver, via PWInsider.
* The Last Time is Now tournament quarterfinals: Jey Uso defeated Rusev
* Backstage segment with The Miz and R-Truth where they argued over who would replace the injured Sheamus in The Last Time is Now match against LA Knight.
* Chelsea Green’s title celebration ended with Jade Cargill laying Green out.
* Backstage segment with the babyface women’s WarGames team
* The Last Time is Now tournament quarterfinals: LA Knight defeated The Miz
* Backstage segment with the heel women’s WarGames team
* Women’s WarGames advantage match: Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka
* Five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match: Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo defeated Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley — Sikoa was the sole survivor