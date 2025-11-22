Omega on Andrade’s contract situation, Breakker says he has an open line of communication with Cena

– Kenny Omega weighed in on Andrade’s contract situation, expressing optimism about his return. He said, “To see him back in AEW was a happy moment for me because I felt he really wanted to be there and do well.” Acknowledging Andrade’s recent time off, Omega added that he expects the wrestler to return with the same drive: “So now that he’s been sidelined for a little bit, I can imagine that when he comes back, he’ll still have that same amount of motivation, I think everything will be alright.” He also reflected on the unpredictability of wrestling, noting, “And of course when things happen injury or otherwise, you have to pivot. The show must go on. It’s just the way it is. It’s the nature of the beast that is professional wrestling.”

(Source: SHAK Wrestling)

– Bron Breakker says he has an open line of communication with John Cena, would be ready to wrestle Cena if the chance came:

“It’s been an honor to learn from him. He’s a quality human being, and he makes himself approachable. We’ve developed an open line of communication, and I can’t say enough about him.

There aren’t too many chances left, so it wouldn’t be something I would take lightly. If I get that chance, I’ll be ready.”

(source: Interview with Justin Barrasso | The Boston Herald)