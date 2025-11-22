NXT Live Results / Sanford, Fl / Saturday November 22, 2025

The Complete Results from the Sanford Civic Center:
- Harlem Lewis vs Tavion Heights goes to a Double Count Out of the Ring. After the match, Josh Briggs comes to the ring. NXT GM Ava kicks him out of the building
- Karmen Petrovic defeats Tatyanna Dumas
- Lexis King / Cam Hendrix (fka Anthony Luke) / Brooks Jensen defeat Dante Chen / Drake Morreaux / Shiloh Hill
- Chantel Monroe defeats PJ Vasa
- Trick Williams vs Myles Borne goes to a Double Disqualification as both men shove the referee
- WWE Women’s Evolve Title Match: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Tyra Mae Steele
- High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Jax Presley and Harley Riggins
- Dark State: Saquon Shugars / Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Dion Lennox defeat Chase U: Andre Chase / Uriah Connors / Kale Dixon with Luca Crusifino
- WWE Women’s IC Title Match: Champion Maxxine Dupri defeats Lainey Reid
- Main Event: Joe Hendry and Thea Hail defeat Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Arianna Grace
