NXT Live Results / Sanford, Fl / Saturday November 22, 2025

The Complete Results from the Sanford Civic Center:

Harlem Lewis vs Tavion Heights goes to a Double Count Out of the Ring. After the match, Josh Briggs comes to the ring. NXT GM Ava kicks him out of the building Karmen Petrovic defeats Tatyanna Dumas Lexis King / Cam Hendrix (fka Anthony Luke) / Brooks Jensen defeat Dante Chen / Drake Morreaux / Shiloh Hill Chantel Monroe defeats PJ Vasa Trick Williams vs Myles Borne goes to a Double Disqualification as both men shove the referee WWE Women’s Evolve Title Match: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Tyra Mae Steele High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Jax Presley and Harley Riggins Dark State: Saquon Shugars / Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Dion Lennox defeat Chase U: Andre Chase / Uriah Connors / Kale Dixon with Luca Crusifino WWE Women’s IC Title Match: Champion Maxxine Dupri defeats Lainey Reid Main Event: Joe Hendry and Thea Hail defeat Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Arianna Grace

Thanks to @travelagenthere and @WerelyBri in attendance.

